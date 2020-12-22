Watch LIVE: New Mexico health officials hold Covid-19 briefing
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-designate Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase were providing a Covid-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.
They were expected to discuss vaccinations, the potential for a holiday case spike, as well as a new home Covid-19 test being rolled out by the state.
- Thousands of front-line health care workers in New Mexico have received the Covid-19 vaccine, and officials with some of the state’s major hospitals said they expect to finish vaccinating their workforces in the next two to three weeks as more doses arrive.
- While the number of confirmed cases reported daily has been decreasing, officials have reiterated calls for people to be cautious during the holidays and not give the virus an opportunity to spread by gathering with others and not wearing masks. They've said a post-holiday surge would derail the state’s progress.
- New Mexico health officials said they are hoping to boost the number of people getting tested for Covid-19 through a new program that will provide free, at-home test kits to anyone who requests one.
