2 southern New Mexico virus deaths among 36 reported across the state on Christmas

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- On Friday, New Mexico health officials reported 1,465 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the pandemic total to 136,622. Also, 36 virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the fatality total to 2,307.

Two of the deaths reported on Christmas day occurred in southern New Mexico. They involved a woman in her 80s from Doña Ana County who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 80s with underlying conditions from Otero County.

For some people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For others — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause severe illness, long-term health problems, and become fatal.

Around 60,000 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus, health officials say.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.