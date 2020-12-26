Dona Ana County is 3rd in state for new virus cases, but zero deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — State officials on Saturday reported an additional 609 known Covid-19 cases and nine additional deaths, increasing the state's reported totals to 137,226 cases and 2,316 deaths.

The counties with the most additional cases were Bernalillo with 125, San Juan with 78, Dona Ana with 74 and Eddy with 49.

Doña Ana County has tallied 16,980 infections since the start of the pandemic.

Seven of the latest people who died were from Bernalillo County. Sierra and Chavez counties each had one death. There were no new deaths in Dona Ana County.

Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases, daily deaths and positivity from Covid-19 testing all declined over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and The Covid Tracking Project.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.