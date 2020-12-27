Southern New Mexico has 7 of state’s 30 new virus deaths – many involve nursing home residents

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — The New Mexico Department of Health reported 747 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths Sunday.

Seven of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico's Dona Ana and Luna counties, with most involving people who were residents at nursing homes or other long-term care facilities. Those fatalities included:

A woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

Two other men in their 80s who were both residents of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center facility in Las Cruces.

Sunday's numbers bring the statewide pandemic totals to around 138,000 documented cases and 2,300 related deaths.

Officials said around 750 people were currently hospitalized across New Mexico for Covid-19.

Around 60,500 people diagnosed with Covid-19 are considered to have recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.