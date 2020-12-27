The Las Cruces ‘Chile Drop’ to ring in the new year is back; here’s how you can safely participate in the broadcast

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Will it be red, green or both?!

After a year of canceled celebrations, Las Cruces residents can safely ring in the new year with a special broadcast of the 2020 Chile Drop.

"2020 has been a real challenge for everyone," said Russ Smith, who has planned all seven years of the Chile Drop with the Downtown Las Cruces Partnership. "Much of what we wanted hasn't come to pass. I didn't want that to happen to the Chile Drop."

There is no crowd or event in downtown Las Cruces, but at 11:55 p.m., viewers can tune in to the El Paso-Las Cruces CW and KVIA.com to watch the chile pepper drop in a remote corner of Las Cruces.

ABC-7 anchor and reporter Kate Bieri will return as this year's grand marshal of the event.

Here is how you can participate:

Grab your favorite chile dish or decoration Enchiladas, ristras, rellenos or even frozen chile you have in your freezer

Pull out your cell phone! Turn it horizontally (sideways) With the chile, record your family's guess: will it be red, green or both? Record your family counting down from 10 to 1! At the end, say "Happy New Year!"



Submit your video by clicking on the "Share" tab on KVIA.com. You can also click here!

Your family's video could air on the CW broadcast!

DEADLINE: TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27TH AT 8 P.M.