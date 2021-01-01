Dona Ana among 4 New Mexico counties with triple-digit virus case increases to start year

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Friday reported 1,286 additional known Covid-19 infections and 25 deaths, raising the statewide totals since the pandemic started to 144,142 infections and 2,502 deaths.

Counties with triple-digit increases in cases included Bernalillo (316), Dona Ana (160), San Juan (155) and Sandoval (108) while the additional deaths were reported in 12 counties spanning New Mexico from Cibola, McKinley and San Juan counties in the northwest to Eddy, Lea and Roosevelt counties in the southeast. There were no new deaths reported in Dona Ana County.

Most of those who died across the state were in their 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s but several were in their 40s and 50s.

The number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.