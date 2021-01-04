5 new virus deaths in southern New Mexico as state says 230,000 sign up for vaccines

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health officials reported that confirmed Covid-19 infections in New Mexico now total 147,315, including the 936 additional cases reported Monday.

More than 2,570 deaths statewide have been linked to the virus since the pandemic began, including 23 added fatalities reported Monday.

Among those latest deaths were five in southern New Mexico's Doña Ana and Otero counties and included:

A woman in her 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

2 men in their 80s from Doña Ana County, both who were hospitalized.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo.

Meantime, state health officials also said Monday that more than 230,000 New Mexicans had signed up on the state's vaccination registration website since it first launched two weeks ago.

The New Mexico Department of Health said the site has been updated to allow people to complete a comprehensive profile that includes personal medical conditions, employment information and other data.

Officials said the site was created to help manage distribution once more vaccines become available. Those who register will be notified when they become eligible and shots are available in their area.

Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said the state is working on plans for distribution to groups beyond the initial waves of front-line health care workers and staff and residents at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. She expected to have more information later this week on how the shots will be prioritized.

“Our highest priorities remain the same: ensuring that vaccine goes to those who are most exposed to infected people or infectious materials, and preventing vaccine from going to waste,” Collins said.

The state also plans to launch a call center to provide additional support for those who wish to register or ask questions about the process.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.