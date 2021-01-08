Las Cruces police warn residents about scam calls wanting ransom payments

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces police are warning residents about potential scam phone calls trying to get them to go to the scene of a motor vehicle crash, provide personal or financial information or pay a ransom.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, a Las Cruces couple got a phone call from a man who claimed to be at the scene of a crash involving their daughter. The caller put a woman on the phone who claimed to be their daughter, who was purportedly being held against her will.

The couple, who are bilingual, tried to speak to their daughter in Spanish, and when she was unable to understand, they realized she was an imposter.

Las Cruces police say there was no crash involving the daughter and she was not a captive in any way.

Anyone who receives such a call should immediately report it to police by calling (575) 526-0795 or 911 if it is an emergency.

Residents are also reminded to never provide personal or financial information to anyone you do not know or anyone who contacts you by phone, email, text or social media.