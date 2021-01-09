Dona Ana County with 163 new cases of Covid-19; Luna with 16 and Otero with 44

New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas – Dona Ana County has 163 new cases of Covid-19 and one new fatality, according to New Mexico health officials on Saturday.

The latest victim was a woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.

New Mexico reported a total of 22 deaths, bringing the state’s total death toll to 2,732.

The state also reporting 1,507 new cases for a total of 154,954.

Luna County had 16 new cases and Otero County had 44. Neither of those counties had any new fatalities.