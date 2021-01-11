Triple-digit rise in Doña Ana County virus cases as New Mexico expands vaccine eligibility

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Monday reported 933 new Covid-19 cases and 15 more deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s totals since the pandemic began to 157,087 cases and 2,764 deaths.

There were no new deaths occurring in Doña Ana County, which did have 102 new cases on Monday for a pandemic total of 18,996.

The state on Monday said nearly one-third of the vaccinations already distributed in New Mexico went to health care workers, and officials added that the expanding vaccination effort is on track to get more shots to a wider group of residents.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows about 170,300 doses in all have been shipped to New Mexico with nearly 77,000 of those having been administered. That puts the state among the top in the nation when it comes to vaccine distribution.

The state has released its updated plan for distribution, which detailed expanded eligibility for Covid-19 vaccinations to people 75 and older as well as residents with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk.

The expanded list under what is known as Phase 1B of the distribution plan also includes front-line essential workers who can’t work remotely and certain vulnerable populations such as the homeless and those in correctional facilities or residential treatment centers.

Vaccinations come as the state has seen an uptick in the weekly average Covid-19 case count. The rate of spread also remains above the target set by state health officials.