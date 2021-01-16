Doña Ana County sees triple-digit number of new virus cases, southern New Mexico has 5 more deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday reported 1,092 additional known Covid-19 cases and 36 additional deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 162,893 cases and 2,910 deaths.

Most of the deaths across the state involved people in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s but a few were in their 30s, 40s and 50s.

Southern New Mexico's Doña Ana and Luna counties accounted for five of the latest deaths and included:

3 men in their 80s from Doña Ana County, all of whom had underlying conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A woman in her 60s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

Counties with triple-digit numbers of new cases on Saturday included Bernalillo (276) and Dona Ana (173) while McKinley, San Juan and Sandoval counties each had at least 70 cases.

The number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.