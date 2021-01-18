Just 1 new Doña Ana County virus death, 48 added cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico said 628 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths were reported Monday.

Only one of those latest deaths occurred in Doña Ana County. It was a woman in her 60s who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society nursing facility in Las Cruces.

The latest numbers from the state Department of Health bring New Mexico's total known cases to 163,637 and deaths from Covid-19 to 2,958.

Of Monday's new cases, 161 are in Bernalillo County, the state’s largest county that includes Albuquerque. San Juan County, which includes Farmington, had 62 new cases. Doña Ana County, including Las Cruces, was third for the day with 48 new cases.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.