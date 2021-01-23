Southern New Mexico has 7 of state’s 38 latest virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday reported 859 additional Covid-19 cases and 38 more deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 168,579 cases and 3,115 deaths.

Bernalillo County had the most additional cases with 184, followed by 83 in San Juan County, 74 in Dona Ana County and 53 in McKinley County.

Most of the additional deaths involved older New Mexicans, but they also included several people in their 20s and 30s.

There were seven deaths occurring in southern New Mexico, they include:

A woman in her 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 40s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Casa de Oro facility in Las Cruces.

2 men in their 80s from Doña Ana County, one of whom was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Luna County.

The number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.