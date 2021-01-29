Southern New Mexico sees 3 of state’s 22 virus deaths; governor extends public health order

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health officials reported 1,085 new positive daily tests for the coronavirus on Friday, with 22 related deaths. That raises the statewide pandemic infection tally to 172,798 and the death toll to 3,248.

Three of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico and included:

A man in his 50s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A man in his 80s from Luna County who was hospitalized.

The state's two largest counties each posted daily triple-digit case increases: 482 in Bernalillo (Albuquerque area) and 104 in Doña Ana (Las Cruces area).

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday extended a public health emergency order without changes to the state's color-coded, county-by-county reopening criteria.

A statewide mask mandate remains in place with tight restrictions on restaurant dining and nonessential business across most of the state.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.