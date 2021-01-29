T or C’s Riverbend Hot Springs getaways are now reservation-only amid pandemic

New Mexico

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico -- Businesses throughout the region have been impacted by Covid-19, and southern New Mexico communities have not been immune to these hits.

A popular one-day trip for many Borderland residents are the hot spas in Truth or Consequences. The Riverbend Hot Springs has seen a decline in customers due to the pandemic.

It has adjusted its operation, forcing the business to cut down on costs including staff.

Among other changes is the capacity limit, meaning walk-ins are no longer allow. Instead, it is by reservation only.

Anyone looking to make a reservation for a weekend getaway can call (575) 894-7625.