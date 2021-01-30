Southern New Mexico sees 2 new virus deaths as infections trend downward statewide

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday reported 752 additional known Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 173,539 cases and 3,265 deaths.

Southern New Mexico saw two of the state's latest fatalities: A man in his 50s from Doña Ana County and a woman in her 80s from Luna County. Both had been hospitalized.

The counties with the most additional cases were Bernalillo (255), Dona Ana (70), Sandoval (70), McKinley (54), San Juan (41) and Santa Fe (32).

There was an 3.5% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state. New Mexico's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has dropped in the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths was nearly flat.

The state reported that 548 individuals were currently hospitalized in New Mexico for Covid-19 illness.

As of Saturday, there were 102,298 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.