Doña Ana County has only 1 of New Mexico’s 18 latest virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 530 new known Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 174,064 cases and 3,283 known deaths.

A woman in her 70s who had been hospitalized was the only Doña Ana County death reported Sunday.

The county with the most new daily cases was Bernalillo with 134, while Doña Ana was second with 61.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

New Mexico’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases has dropped in the past two weeks while the rolling average of daily deaths was nearly flat.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.