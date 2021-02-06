Only 1 southern New Mexico virus death as state’s outbreak slows

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico on Saturday reported 424 additional Covid-19 cases and eight deaths as the coronavirus outbreak in the state continued to slow.

Among the eight latest victims was a Luna County man in his 70s. He was the only southern New Mexico resident included in Saturday's death count.

The latest figures released by the New Mexico Department of Health increased the state's pandemic totals to 177,214 cases and 3,386 deaths. But rolling two-week averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both dropped over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 846.6 to 570.7 and the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 29 to 18.6, according to data from The Covid-Tracking Project.

The number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies indicate people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.