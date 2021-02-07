No new southern New Mexico virus deaths; state sees downward trend

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 349 new Covid-19 cases and 13 more deaths as the coronavirus outbreak in the state continued to slow.

None of Sunday's reported deaths occurred in southern New Mexico, but Doña Ana County accounted for 51 of the new cases - while Otero County had 24 and Luna County saw eight.

The latest figures released by the New Mexico Department of Health increased the state’s totals to 177,556 cases and 3,399 known deaths since the pandemic started.

But the rolling two-week averages of daily new cases and daily deaths both dropped over the past two weeks.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 846.6 to 570.7 and the rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 29 to 18.6, according to data from The Covid-Tracking Project.

The number of New Mexico infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies show people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.