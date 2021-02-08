Fundraisers go up for fallen NMSP officer Darian Jarrott

New Mexico

DEMING, New Mexico -- Sometimes the very worst of times bring out the very best in people.

New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott was killed in the line of duty in Deming last week and the outpouring of support from the community that has come in the days following proves this very idea.

Several fundraisers have been created - one on Facebook by Las Cruces businesswoman Marci Dickerson, House of Grafix is selling memorial decals and employees Carly Navarrette and Officer Ariana Madrid of the NMSP post in Hobbs have created a Go Fund Me account to help Jarrott's family.

The pair also organized a carwash that raised over $16,000 during the weekend.

“This family is not alone and regardless of if we’re four hours away or five minutes away, you have us and we have your back, ” Navarrette said. “We just want to help in any way we can and our community is making it happen.”

The pair have plans to start selling shirts and food plates with all proceeds going to Jarrott’s family.

You can also donate by sending a money order or check directly to the NMSP Association, PO Box 36024, Albuqerque, NM 87176. Be sure to write Officer Jarrott Fund as a note on your check.