New Mexico sees fewest new virus cases in 4 months; Dona Ana County has 2 more deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- The state of New Mexico on Monday reported its lowest daily coronavirus case count in nearly four months with just 315 new infections, of which 41 occurred in Doña Ana County.

There were also 13 additional deaths across the state, including two in Doña Ana County: A man and a woman, each in their 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized.

The state's pandemic totals now stands at 177,867 confirmed cases and 3,412 deaths.

On the vaccination front, health officials said Monday they were holding out hope that vaccine supplies will catch up with demand as some pharmacies are set to begin receiving shipments this week.

More than 590,000 residents have registered online to be vaccinated, but demand is far outpacing current supplies. About 9,000 shots are currently being administered per day statewide.

Over 88,000 state residents have been fully vaccinated — or about 4.2% of the state's 2.1 million population. An estimated 340,000 people have received just the first shot out of two.

