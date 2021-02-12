3 more virus deaths in southern New Mexico; Doña Ana County 2nd in state for new cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico reported 407 new cases of coronavirus on Friday and 23 additional deaths.

Three of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico and included:

A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A woman in her 90s from Luna County who had underlying conditions.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported that the state has seen a total of 179,724 cases and 3,502 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) had more new cases Friday than any other county with 127 positive Covid-19 results, followed by Doña Ana County (Las Cruces) with 80 cases.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.