2 more southern New Mexico virus deaths; Dona Ana rivals Bernalillo for new cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 285 new cases of coronavirus and 13 additional deaths.

Two of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico, both in Luna County: a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s whom were each hospitalized.

The New Mexico Department of Health said the state has seen 180,571 cases and 3,529 known deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

Bernalillo County, the state’s largest, had 64 of the new cases Sunday - with Doña Ana County, the state's second largest, reporting 63 new cases.

New infections in New Mexico have been trending downward and health officials said this past week that vaccinations have helped bring the numbers down.

However, they stressed that public health practices such as mask-wearing and hand-washing are still important as different variants continue to emerge.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.