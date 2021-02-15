Southern New Mexico has 3 of state’s 9 latest virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE. New Mexico — New Mexico health officials reported 200 additional Covid-19 cases on Monday and nine deaths.

Three of those new deaths occurred in southern New Mexico and included a man in his 40s and a woman in her 60s from Doña Ana County along with a woman in her 70s from Luna County.

The latest numbers bring the state to a total of 180,761 known cases and 3,538 deaths since the pandemic began.

Bernalillo County reported more cases than any other, with 65 new cases. Doña Ana County reported 21 new cases, San Juan County reported 20 cases and McKinley County reported 19 cases.

New infections in New Mexico have been trending downward and health officials believe that vaccinations have helped bring the numbers down.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.