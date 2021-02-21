Southern New Mexico has 4 of state’s 14 latest virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Sunday reported 320 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and 14 more deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 182,789 cases and 3,624 known deaths.

Four counties accounted for over half the additional cases. Bernalillo County had 101 cases, Dona Ana 44, Sandoval 23 and Valencia 22.

Dona Ana County had three of the state's 14 new deaths, including two men in their 70s and a man in his 80s. A man in his 70s also died in neighboring Luna County in southern New Mexico.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.