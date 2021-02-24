Las Cruces health center works to vaccinate homeless population against virus

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces health care center is overcoming obstacles to reach the homeless population, working to help them stay healthy and keep safe from the the virus.

The Amador Health Center in west Las Cruces focuses on helping people who don't have insurance and many of their patients come from the Community of Hope shelter.

The CEO of the center, Pamela Angell, said the center’s goal is make sure those who are less fortunate can get vaccinated, relying on word of mouth to learn more from patients, specifically those who are homeless about their concerns.

Since both vaccines that are currently available require two doses, it poses another challenge -- making sure patients follow up to get the second dose.

Maribel Vazquez, the center's lead medical assistant, said Johnson & Johnson's single dose vaccine will benefit the population. But, word of mouth is the strongest tool they have to get information out and build relationships with the homeless.

“You'd be surprised," she said "Because even though it's the homeless population and sometimes they go from one place to another, you see them here all the time. We already know them."

The center also helps some of their patients who don't have access to the internet get registered, a major obstacle in making sure those who are eligible for the vaccine can get it.

Angell added that anyone is welcome to visit the center for any of their health care needs. To learn more about their services, click here.