New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta organizers have released the schedule of events for 2021's 49th annual event.

According to ABC affiliate KOAT in Albuquerque, plenty of favorites are back in the event calendar including the chainsaw carving competition, the Balloon Glow and the beloved Special Shapes Rodeo.

This year’s Fiesta will kick off on Oct. 2 and wrap up on Oct. 10.