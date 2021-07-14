FBI agent wounded, suspect killed in New Mexico shootout

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Police activity in Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon turned into gunfire, with an FBI agent getting shot and wounded, while the suspect was killed, ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

According to officials, the FBI was executing a search warrant for a violent crime investigation at a business on the northeast side of the city when the gunfire happened.

Agents were trying to arrest the suspect when things escalated and the shootout occurred. The suspect was fatally shot while the FBI agent was injured but was expected to survive.

Sheriff's deputies and state police were on scene investigating.