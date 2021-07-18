Stretch of I-10 in Luna County dedicated as memorial for slain officer Darian Jarrott

New Mexico

DEMING, New Mexico — A stretch of Interstate 10 in Luna County in southern New Mexico is now a memorial corridor honoring a New Mexico State Police officer gunned down by a drug trafficking suspect on Feb. 4.

The State Transportation Commission voted unanimously this past week to approve the 18-mile memorial for Officer Darian Jarrott.

“That strip on I-10 will always have significance and a special meaning,” Lt. Gov. Howie Morales told the commission.

Jarrott was killed near Deming while conducting a traffic stop of a pickup driven by Omar Felix Cueva, a drug trafficking suspect under investigation by federal Homeland Security Investigations.

Cueva opened fire and killed Jarrott, a 28-year-old Lordsburg resident.