New Mexico education secretary replaced, new top cop named

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has named two new cabinet secretaries. The top jobs oversee the departments of safety and education.

Former Los Alamos Superintendent Kurt Steinhaus will become the new education secretary next month.

Deputy Chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department Jason Bowie will become the next secretary of public safety, which oversees the New Mexico State Police.

The governor has seen a wave of retirements among department heads, with some citing the pressures of the pandemic.

The governor is still looking to fill top positions at agencies such as the Department of Workforce Solutions.