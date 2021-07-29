Watch LIVE: New Mexico orders all state employees to get Covid-19 vaccinations

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico will require all state employees to either get a Covid-19 vaccine or give proof of a Covid-19 test at least once every two weeks, ABC affiliate KOAT reported Thursday.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated, under the order, must also wear a facemask when indoors.

The order goes into effect Aug. 2 and says that "employees who do not comply may be subject to disciplinary action, including termination in accordance with applicable law."

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in announcing the order: