Watch LIVE: New Mexico orders all state employees to get Covid-19 vaccinations
SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico will require all state employees to either get a Covid-19 vaccine or give proof of a Covid-19 test at least once every two weeks, ABC affiliate KOAT reported Thursday.
Employees who are not fully vaccinated, under the order, must also wear a facemask when indoors.
The order goes into effect Aug. 2 and says that "employees who do not comply may be subject to disciplinary action, including termination in accordance with applicable law."
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement in announcing the order:
“Right now, it’s very simple: Get a vaccine, or else you will be tested. There will be no quarter for this virus within state government offices. I will not tolerate any unnecessary risk within the workforce under my authority. And I strongly encourage other New Mexico government agencies and private sector employers to consider doing the same.
“I have absolutely zero appetite for another unnecessary surge of infections, hospitalizations and death. This isn’t a debate. The vaccines are safe, and they work. Misinformation to the contrary will lead to illness and death – not to mention full hospitals and economic disruption.
“If you are eligible to be vaccinated and choosing not to, you are giving the virus an opportunity to mutate and spread. Please do not jeopardize anyone’s life, anyone’s livelihood or our state’s economic recovery. Get vaccinated.”
