4 Albuquerque police officers shot while responding to robbery

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — The Albuquerque Police Department said four officers were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital after being shot and injured Thursday, with at least one in critical condition.

ABC affiliate KOAT reported that the officers were shot while responding to reports of a robbery at a business near Juan Tabo Boulevard and Constitution Avenue in northeast Albuquerque.

One suspect was in custody and police were searching for another described as an Hispanic man in his 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, KOAT reported.

Police shut down streets in the area and locked down several nearby schools.