Skip to Content
New Mexico
By ,
Updated
today at 11:54 AM
Published 11:50 AM

4 Albuquerque police officers shot while responding to robbery

Police at scene where two officers were shot in Albuquerque.
KOAT/ABC
Police at scene where two officers were shot in Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — The Albuquerque Police Department said four officers were taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital after being shot and injured Thursday, with at least one in critical condition.

ABC affiliate KOAT reported that the officers were shot while responding to reports of a robbery at a business near Juan Tabo Boulevard and Constitution Avenue in northeast Albuquerque.

One suspect was in custody and police were searching for another described as an Hispanic man in his 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, KOAT reported.

Police shut down streets in the area and locked down several nearby schools.

Crime / News / Top Stories

ABC News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content