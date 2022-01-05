Covid outbreak forces Las Cruces High Basketball games to be rescheduled

LAS CRUCES, NM -- Las Cruces Public Schools Health Services officials say approximately 30 percent of the Organ Mountain High School boys’ varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams have been impacted by a COVID outbreak.

Officials announced Wednesday high school basketball games have been rescheduled and practices canceled to minimize any potential spread.

“Our spring semester starts Monday at Las Cruces Public Schools,” said LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos. “This decision was a safety measure for our Organ Mountain players, but also mitigates any unnecessary exposure to the opposing team.”

Organ Mountain High School and Las Cruces High School were set to play Friday.

Friday’s games will now take place at Las Cruces High School on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. (C Team), 11:30 a.m. (JV) and 1 p.m. (Varsity).