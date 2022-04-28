Skip to Content
Las Cruces Mayor tours businesses hit by vandals

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Mayor of Las Cruces witnessed firsthand damage to businesses along the El Paseo Business Corridor.

Some of the damage was from this morning.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima walked along the area with business owners and the New Mexico Mobile Newsroom.

Debi Caldwell, the owner of Little Friends Daycare, noted vandals had entered her building before. She's had to replace a fourth window due to damage.

Damage around the businesses includes holes cut into fences.

Mayor Miyagishima said he had received assurances from the City Manager that starting tonight, there will be security in the area to make sure it's safe as of today.

