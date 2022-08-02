Juarez man facing charges in deadly Santa Teresa rollover

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly crash in Santa Teresa, where two people believed to be migrants were killed, and nine others were injured.

New Mexico state police released the suspect's arrest photo today. he's 19-year-old julio garcia-rascon, of Juarez. He was arrested after being released from the hospital Friday. The crash happened last Wednesday at McNutt road and airport road intersection. Investigators say this all started when border patrol tried to pull over the SUV Garcia-Rascon was driving here on New Mexico state road nine. Police say the border patrol vehicle stopped the pursuit on state road 136 after the SUV sped away and refused to stop. Investigators say Garcia-Rascon was speeding on airport road until it crashed on McNutt road.

Investigators say the SUV went off the road on a curve... Struck an electricity pole and then rolled. Police say they're still trying to find out why the vehicle went off the road. A total of 13 people were inside the SUV. 18-year-old Guadalupe Cruze-Vazquez and 24-year-old Jorge Garcia-Vazquez were thrown out of the car and died at the scene.

They were from Mexico. Garcia-Rascon and nine passengers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Another passenger was not hurt. Officials have not identified the survivors.

The suspect faces multiple charges, including two counts of homicide by vehicle.