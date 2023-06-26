Construction crew finds mummified human remains outside of Ruidoso Downs

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Construction crews found mummified human remains in Lincoln County June 21, 2023.

The crews found the remains on the 2600 block of US-70, near Ruidoso Downs.

That's according to the Lincoln, New Mexico County Sheriff. His office collaborated with the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office to investigate. They eventually called in the Major Crimes Unit, a multi-agency organization, to take over that investigation.

A medical examiner in Albuquerque conducted an autopsy of the mummified remains on June 23. A forensic pathologist says questions remain even after that autopsy, adding those mysteries will likely linger for some time.

"The condition of the remains will require further examination," the Sheriff added.

Investigators still do not know the person's identity, gender, or cause of death.

The full autopsy report is expected in late July or early August.

The Sheriff reassures everyone that investigators do not believe the public is in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's office at (575)-648-2341 and ask for Detective Bailey.