Las Cruces man accused of 2018 killing of ‘Baby Favi’ stands trial again

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Jury selection got underway Monday at the Doña Ana District Court, in the case of a Las Cruces man charged in the 2018 death of a 2-year-old girl known as "Baby Favi."

Faviola Rodriguez was 2 years old in September of 2018 when police responded to an early morning report of a toddler who was not breathing.

EMTs trying to save the little girl’s life reported noticing bruises on her ribs and face. She was taken to Mountain View Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother's boyfriend, Lalo Castrillo, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death. He could face life in prison if convicted on the child abuse charge.

The case has been tied up in legal drama for almost five years, including a mistrial, a pandemic, and a Supreme Court intervention, that all delayed the verdict.