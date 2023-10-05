White Sands National Park hosting Navajo Rug Show this weekend

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Western National Parks Association is teaming up with Hubbell Trading Post to put on a Navajo Rug Show at White Sands National Park.

The event is happening October 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the National Park's Visitor Center courtyard. Entry is free and attendees of all ages are welcome. It celebrates the culture and heritage of the Navajo people and offers visitors an opportunity to learn about the intricate skills that go into the making of Navajo rugs. Rugs, as well as handmade jewelry, will be for sale.

A spokesperson says Hubbell Trading Post is the oldest continuously operated trading post in the Southwest.

"In addition, Rug talks with Hubbell's trader, Wallace James, Jr., are scheduled for 11:00 am and 2:00 pm both days. James Jr. will describe the weaving process, history, symbolism, and artistry of the rugs as well as how to choose and care for them. Weaving demonstrations will take place throughout each day."

