Two men charged in late-night shooting in Las Cruces dispensary parking lot

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces Police arrested 20-year-old Xavier Noe Altamirano for the shooting death of 23-year-old Steven Alarcon on December 23, 2023. They also arrested Jesus Adan Herrera, the alleged driver of the car Altamirano was riding in at the time of the shooting.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Officers arrested and charged Altamirano with second-degree murder and a second-degree count of shooting at or from a car on January 23, 2024. They arrested and charged Herrera with conspiracy to commit a second-degree felony, tampering with evidence, violating terms of his probation, and being a felon in possession of a firearm on December 27, 2023.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Police officials say that around 11 the night of the murder, officers found Alarcon dead in the parking lot of Top Crop, a cannabis dispensary on the 2200 block of East Lohman Avenue.

During the investigation, officers say they learned Herrera and Alarcon got into a shouting match. Herrera was in the drivers seat of a blue GMC Sierra 1500, while Altamirano was sitting in the front passenger seat. Police say that as the argument escalated, Altamirano shot through the open driver's-side window several times, killing Alarcon. Police say Herrera and Altamirano rode away before police arrived.

"Investigators obtained a significant amount of evidence that positively identified Herrera as the driver of the GMC Sierra and Altamirano as the front-seat passenger and shooter," police officials explained.

Police booked Altamirano and Herrera into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where they are being held without bond.