Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office announces capture of man wanted for murder for 16 years

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Marshal's Service agents, Mexican authorities, and Doña Ana Sheriff’s Office officials have captured Oswaldo Corral, a man who has been wanted on first degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated burglary charges for almost 16 years.

Pictured from left, Sgt. Jose Pacheco, Detective Gerald Sanchez, Oswaldo Corral, and Deputy Ruben Hernandez (Courtesy: Doña Ana County)

Deputies say Corral had been hiding in Mexico using a false name and false documents.

"His apprehension was made possible through the Sheriff’s Office’s partnership with the United States Marshal’s Service and with the cooperation of Mexican authorities," Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Oswaldo Corral's booking image taken May 22, 2024 (Courtesy: Doña Ana County Detention Center)

Corral is facing one count of first degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of deadly weapon in a liquor establishment, two counts of tampering with evidence, one count of armed robbery, one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a third degree felony, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of aggravated assault, according to jail records.

