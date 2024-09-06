Contaminated cannabis sold at Sunland Park dispensary recalled

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Cannabis Control Division (CCD) just issued a consumer health and safety advisory for contaminated cannabis. The impacted products were being sold statewide, including in Sunland Park, Alamogordo, and Carlsbad.

The advisory is for cannabis flowers, including bud, shake, and trim, that tested positive for a prohibited pesticide sold from March 6, 2024 to August 1, 2024. The impacted brand is WH Agriculture, LLC DBA Maggie's Farm.

"Consumers should review the list below to see if they purchased a contaminated product," state officials said Friday. "If so, they are advised to destroy it or return it to the retailer for proper disposal."

The CCD says it has not received an health-related complaints in connection to this recall, but that anyone with concerns should call New Mexico's Poison Control Hotline at 800-222-1222.

The following dispensaries sold the impacted products: the R. Greenleaf Organics Dispensary on Appaloosa Drive in Sunland Park, the R. Greenleaf Organics Dispensary on North White Sands Boulevard in Alamogordo, and the R. Greenleaf Organics Dispensary on West Pierce Street in Carlsbad.