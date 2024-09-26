Skip to Content
New Mexico

Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico hosting pop-up food distribution in Santa Teresa

By
New
Published 11:36 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico has announced it is hosting a pop-up food distribution on Friday, September 27th. Fruit and vegetables will be primarily served.

The food distribution starts at 8 a.m. at the Sunland Park Sports Complex, which is located at 4700 McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM.

There are no requirements to attend. Food will be distributed until it runs out.

The food bank says it is anticipating to serve between 650 to 700 families.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content