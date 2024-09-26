Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico hosting pop-up food distribution in Santa Teresa

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Roadrunner Food Bank of New Mexico has announced it is hosting a pop-up food distribution on Friday, September 27th. Fruit and vegetables will be primarily served.

The food distribution starts at 8 a.m. at the Sunland Park Sports Complex, which is located at 4700 McNutt Road in Santa Teresa, NM.

There are no requirements to attend. Food will be distributed until it runs out.

The food bank says it is anticipating to serve between 650 to 700 families.