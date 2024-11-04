Two sexual assaults reported at NMSU residence halls

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU sent out a campus safety alert today warning of two separate incidents of sexual assault in university residence halls late last week and over the weekend.

The two incidents, which university officials say are not connected, happened between October 31 and November 2.

In its campus safety alert, the university says the assaults happened after parties at which alcohol was consumed. The university says that in both cases, the victims knew their alleged assailants and had invited them back to the dorms after the parties.

NMSU police remind everyone that "sexual assault is never the fault of the victim."

NMSU officials did not specify which residence halls the alleged sexual assaults had taken place in.

NMSU is choosing not to identify the victims or the suspects.