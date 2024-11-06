Skip to Content
New Mexico

Harley Davidson Joe pleads guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon

Gallup, New Mexico
KVIA, File
Gallup, New Mexico
By
New
Published 1:00 PM

GALLUP, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Gallup man just pleaded guilty in federal court to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Federal prosecutors accuse 38-year-old Harley Davidson Joe of involvement in a shooting on the Navajo Nation reservation.

Joe is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, federal prosecutors say.

His sentencing is still pending and has not yet been scheduled.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and will be subject to three years of supervised release after leaving prison.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content