Harley Davidson Joe pleads guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon

GALLUP, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Gallup man just pleaded guilty in federal court to assault with a dangerous weapon.

Federal prosecutors accuse 38-year-old Harley Davidson Joe of involvement in a shooting on the Navajo Nation reservation.

Joe is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, federal prosecutors say.

His sentencing is still pending and has not yet been scheduled.

He faces up to 10 years in prison and will be subject to three years of supervised release after leaving prison.