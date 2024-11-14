10 to 20 human skulls found in southern New Mexico town

JAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Lea County Sheriff deputies found evidence of 10 to 20 human skulls in Jal, New Mexico.

The investigation started on November 5, 2024 when investigators received a tip from a Jal resident who had an "unsettling encounter" with Cecil Villanueva.

The resident had offered Villanueva a ride. Officials say Villanueva was carrying two bags, made "alarming" comments, and threw things out of the car. The resident reported that the objects appeared to be human bones.

"Subsequent searches near a convenience store and Villanueva’s reported location revealed bone fragments later confirmed by a pathologist to be human," the Lea county Sheriff's Office posted on social media.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the home Villanueva had been staying at and found additional bone pieces, including parts of a skull and jawbone.

Then on November 9, 2024 forensic anthropologists found evidence of 10 to 20 skulls at the property.

"The remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for further analysis and potential identification," officials stated.

Officials explain that this investigation is "being closely tied" to Angela McManes' 2019 disappearance. Her last known residence is nearby the property where investigators found the skulls.

"Authorities are working diligently to determine the connection between the remains and McManes, as well as other possible victims."

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at (575)-396-3611 or Lea County Crimestoppers at (575)-393-8005.