Skip to Content
New Mexico

Low Income Housing Project Partially Funded by Las Cruces Councilors

By
New
Published 6:04 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today, Las Cruces city councilors have "pre-committed" to partially fund a low-income housing project.

Paseos Verdes Multi-Family Affordable Housing Development will be at 905 South Campo Street.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $22 million, will span over seven acres, and have 218 energy-efficient housing units for veterans, seniors, and the local workforce.

Construction is set to begin in January of 2026.

Article Topic Follows: New Mexico

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content