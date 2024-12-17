Low Income Housing Project Partially Funded by Las Cruces Councilors

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Today, Las Cruces city councilors have "pre-committed" to partially fund a low-income housing project.

Paseos Verdes Multi-Family Affordable Housing Development will be at 905 South Campo Street.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $22 million, will span over seven acres, and have 218 energy-efficient housing units for veterans, seniors, and the local workforce.

Construction is set to begin in January of 2026.