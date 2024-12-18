Jury convicts Dillon Waller of murdering his mother in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A Las Cruces jury found 29-year-old Dillon Alexander Waller guilty of murdering his mother. He faces life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Waller also faces an additional three years for a tampering with evidence conviction.

Police started investigating in November 2022 when neighbors of Cynthia Berendzen requested a welfare check. When officers entered Berendzen's home, they smelled bleach and cleaners. They found the master bedroom door locked. After breaching the door, prosecutors say officers found Berendzen decomposed body slumped in the shower.

Dillon Alexander Waller (Courtesy of Doña Ana County Detention Center)

After searching the house, investigators found the refrigerator and kitchen empty. Neighbors reported seeing Waller leave in Berendzen's car a few weeks earlier. Law enforcement later found Berendzen's abandoned car near the Mexican border in San Diego, California, officials say. Her dogs were also found in good condition.

Officials arrested Waller on an outstanding warrant in Las Cruces in April 2023. During interviews with investigators, Waller said he knew nothing about his mother's death. Then, officials say Waller changed his story twice, tell investigators his mother died unexpectedly, then saying that he had allegedly strangled her in her sleep. Prosecutors say Waller told police that he and a friend had cleaned up after and took her bank card and dogs.

Waller said he then fled to San Diego and abandoned the dogs and car, crossing into Tijuana, expecting to meet up with the friend. Police say that she never showed up and Waller reentered the US, finding the car gone. Waller then returned to Las Cruces.