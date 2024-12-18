New Border Connector Highway form Santa Teresa to Sunland Park in the Works

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The final route for the new border connector highway has been picked.

The planned 8.3-mile border highway connector will be from Santa Teresa to Sunland Park, on the edge of West El Paso.

The route will begin at a new intersection, about two miles north of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry to Mexico.

It's projected to cost about $150 million.

The project aims to help residents get anywhere in the metro area faster.