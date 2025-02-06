Skip to Content
Barriers placed on Mount Cristo Rey

Statue of Christ on the cross on Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park.
NOAA
today at 11:47 AM
Published 11:55 AM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)-- Large metal barriers have been placed along the western slope of Mount Cristo Rey on Sunland Park.

This location has been the scene of rescues after falls from the hill, Sunland Park Fire Chief Daniel Medrano told ABC-7.

He says that barriers like this being put up isn't new, and it's hard to say they will deter migrants from crossing.

"I mean, if it was vehicular, I would say it was a yes. I mean, if it if it's pedestrian, which we see mostly in this areas are people you know, walking across or jumping over the fence or the wall, I don't see them as as much of a barrier. I haven't physically myself tried to go around one of those barriers, but they don't seem too hard," said Medrano.

Lauren Bly

