Former student doctor pleads guilty to producing child pornography

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28-year-old former student doctor Kevin Weiss pleaded guilty to producing and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Court documents state that Weiss "admitted to producing an image of child sexual abuse material of a minor under age 18 by employing, using, persuading, inducing, enticing, or coercing that minor," federal prosecutors in New Mexico explained. HSI El Paso was involved in the investigation.

Weiss faces a 15-year minimum prison sentence, followed by a five-year to life supervised release period.

"This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice," a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney General in New Mexico explained. "Led by U.S. Attorneys' Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims."

Prosecutors did not explain where Weiss previously served as a student doctor.